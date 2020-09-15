A man suspected of shooting a doctor outside an Edina hospital during a robbery remains at large Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of the shooting outside the M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital on France Avenue just south of Hwy. 62 shortly before 9 p.m., according to the city.

A source who saw the police incident report told the Star Tribune that the victim is a doctor who was being robbed and was shot when he resisted.

The doctor was shot in the head but still described the suspect, the source said.

The shooting occurred near the doctor’s car on the B level of a nearby parking ramp, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The victim, a 45-year-old man from Eagan, was last reported to be at the Southdale hospital, city spokeswoman Jennifer Bennerotte said Tuesday morning. He is expected to survive.

The hospital was put on lockdown, and police sealed off a wide perimeter until shortly before midnight, Bennerotte said.

Police described the suspect as an Asian man in his 30s with a shaved head and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was wearing sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact police at 952-826-1610.

