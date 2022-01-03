MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old Milwaukee Burger King worker is dead after someone apparently shot her through the drive-thru window.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Niesha Harris-Brazell was shot about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police released surveillance footage Monday that shows the suspect leaning into the drive-thru window from a Chevrolet Impala holding a gun. Investigators believe the shooting was part of a robbery.
The shooter remains at large.
Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the shooting a "horrible tragedy." He said Harris-Brazell appeared to be a hard-working teenager with a bright future.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Sports
Bucs coach: Antonio Brown didn't claim injury before walkoff
Antonio Brown's latest messy departure from an NFL team, the Buccaneers, was not about an injury, coach Bruce Arians said Monday.
Local
Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces
Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus.
Business
Elizabeth Holmes jury affirms deadlock on 3 of 11 charges
The jury weighing 11 counts of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes reported that it remains hopelessly deadlocked on three of those charges.
Minnesota appeals court: Defendant's rights not violated by virtual testimony during pandemic
Right to confront witnesses in person not absolute, judge says.
Edina High School switches to online learning after pipes burst, flood classrooms
A mechanical malfunction allowed frigid air into the east side of the school.