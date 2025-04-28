Rob Manfred says he discussed Pete Rose's status with Donald Trump and will rule on reinstatement

NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he discussed Pete Rose with President Donald Trump at a meeting two weeks ago and he plans to rule on a request to end the sport's permanent ban of the career hits leader, who died in September.
Speaking Monday at a meeting of the Associated Press Sports Editors, Manfred said he and Trump have discussed several issues, including Manfred's concerns over how Trump's immigration policies could impact players from Cuba, Venezuela and other foreign countries.
Manfred is considering a petition to have Rose posthumously removed from MLB's permanently ineligible list. The petition was filed in January by Jeffrey Lenkov, a Southern California lawyer who represented Rose prior to the 17-time All-Star's death at age 83.
''I met with President Trump two weeks ago, I guess now, and one of the topics was Pete Rose, but I'm not going beyond that," Manfred said. "He's said what he said publicly, I'm not going beyond that in terms of what the back and forth was.''
Trump posted on social media Feb. 28 that he plans to issue ''a complete PARDON of Pete Rose.'' Trump posted on Truth Social that Rose ''shouldn't have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on HIS TEAM WINNING.'' It's unclear what a presidential pardon might include — Trump did not specifically mention a tax case in which Rose pleaded guilty in 1990 to two counts of filing false tax returns and served a five-month prison sentence.
The president said he would sign a pardon for Rose ''over the next few weeks" but has not addressed the matter since.
Rose had 4,256 hits and also holds records for games (3,562) and plate appearances (15,890). He was the 1973 National League MVP and played on three World Series winners.
An investigation for MLB by lawyer John M. Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team. Rose agreed with MLB on a permanent ban in 1989.