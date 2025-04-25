Rob Holland, famed aerobatic pilot, dies in crash before Virginia airshow

NORFOLK, Va. — Rob Holland, a famed aerobatic pilot who wowed airshow crowds and championship judges with tight spirals, meticulous loops and inventive sequences in the sky, has died in a plane crash. He was 50.
Holland died Thursday while landing his custom-built, single-seat aircraft at Joint-Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, in preparation for an upcoming airshow at the military installation. The crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Holland's death was confirmed by his official Facebook page, Rob Holland Aerosports, and by Jim Bourke, president of the International Aerobatic Club, for which Holland served as vice president. Bourke said Holland was flying a non-aerobatic flight and was landing at the base.
Holland was probably the best-known airshow pilot and the winningest competitor in aerobatic contests, Bourke said. The airborne competitions could be compared to figure skating for the required grace, precision and discipline, but with punishing gravitational forces.
''I flew against him many times, and, like a lot of people, I couldn't beat him,'' said Bourke, who was Holland's friend, rival and teammate on the U.S. Unlimited Aerobatic Team. ''They didn't have anyone who could beat him. He was just that good.''
Holland won 12 consecutive U.S. National Aerobatic Championships, which was a record, according to his website. He also racked up five world Freestyle Aerobatic Championships and a prestigious award for showmanship from the International Council of Airshows.
Holland was known for inventing new maneuvers that no one saw before, Bourke said. One of them was his famous ''frisbee'' that rotated his 1,200-pound (540-kilogram) plane horizontally, while the ''inverted frisbee'' pulled off the same maneuver upside down.
''A lot of people expect an airplane to fly like an arrow, it's moving very fast in one direction,'' Bourke said. ''With Rob, the airplane would be pointed in some crazy direction. It wouldn't be pointed the way it's traveling. It would be flipping on an axis that would be unexpected.''