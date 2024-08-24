QUETTA, Pakistan — A roadside bomb attached to a motorcycle went off near a police office in restive southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least two children and a woman and wounding 15 people, authorities said.
A roadside bomb in southwest Pakistan kills 2 children and a woman
A roadside bomb attached to a motorcycle went off near a police office in restive southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least two children and a woman and wounding 15 people, authorities said.
By The Associated Press
The bomb seemed to have been detonated remotely and an investigation was ongoing, said police official Mujirbur Rehman. He said the wounded included police and passersby and some were hospitalized in critical condition in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.
No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Pishin, a district in Balochistan. Suspicion is likely to fall on separatist groups that have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in recent months.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denounced the bombing in a statement and mourned the slain children, saying those behind the attack ''do not deserve to be called humans.'' He also vowed to continue the ''war against terrorists and their facilitators until they are eliminated.''
For years, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although the government says it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Philippines says an 'excessive force' of Chinese ships blocked a food delivery to Filipinos in shoal
China deployed ''an excessive force'' of 40 ships that blocked two Philippine vessels from delivering food and other supplies to Manila's largest coast guard ship in a disputed shoal in the latest flare-up of their territorial disputes in the South China Sea, Philippine officials said Tuesday.