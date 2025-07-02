World

Roadside bomb hits a vehicle carrying gov't administrator in NW Pakistan, killing 5 officers

A roadside bomb struck a vehicle carrying a government administrator in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, killing at least five officers and wounding 11 others, police said.

The Associated Press
July 2, 2025 at 10:33AM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A roadside bomb struck a vehicle carrying a government administrator in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, killing at least five officers and wounding 11 others, police said.

The bombing occurred Wednesday in Bajaur, a district in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Among the dead was Assistant Commissioner Faisal Sultan, according to the district police chief.

Waqas Rafique said the victims were transported to hospital, where several were listed in critical condition.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Rafique said the blame is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban. The group, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, often targets security forces and civilians in the region and elsewhere in the country.

TTP is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August, 2021, as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuary in Afghanistan and have even been living there openly since the Taliban takeover, which also emboldened the Pakistani Taliban.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Business

Global shares are mostly higher as Trump's tariffs deadline looms

Global shares were mostly higher on Wednesday as the July 9 deadline for the U.S. to strike deals with trading partners or impose higher tariffs looms.

Sports

Photos show the rain on Day 3 after the Wimbledon heatwave

World

Wildfire kills 2 people in Spain as parts of Europe bake in heat wave