Several highways across western and northwestern Minnesota are closed Wednesday morning as a blizzard sweeping through the state creates dangerous travel conditions.

Interstate 94 is closed between Fergus Falls and Moorhead due to whiteout conditions fueled by winds gusting to as high as 50 mph, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Portions of Hwys. 2, 9 and 75 near Crookston, along with Hwy. 200 and 220 also were closed, and no travel was advised on state highways in Big Stone, Clay, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Traverse counties, MnDOT said.

MnDOT also is advising motorists to stay off the roads across 12 southwestern Minnesota counties where snow and blowing snow are creating near zero visibility.

A blizzard warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. for an area stretching from Grand Forks, N.D., to south of Morris, Minn., the National Weather Service said.

Meanwhile, in the Twin Cities, temperatures above freezing had roads primarily wet at 5:45 a.m., but temperatures are expected to rapidly tumble below the 32-degree mark during the morning commute. Water left standing on highways, bridge decks, ramps and sidewalks from Tuesday's soaking rain could freeze and travel could become "tricky," the National Weather Service said.

The metro area set a daily record for Feb. 14 by picking up .68 inches of rain, the Weather Service said.

In the metro area, lingering rain will transition over to snow after 7 a.m. and temperatures will fall into the 20s by midafternoon, the Weather Service said. Total accumulations in the metro will be 1 inch or less, but winds gusting as high as 40 mph could lead to slick spots on the roads.

Behind the cold front, high temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the upper teens and low 20s, but will moderate into the 30s by Saturday, the Weather Service said.