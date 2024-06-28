Should rain stay away, portions of I-35W in Richfield and Bloomington and Hwy. 36 in Roseville and Little Canada will be closed this weekend due to road construction.

On I-35W, the freeway will be closed in both directions between 82nd Street and Crosstown Hwy. 62 from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Motorists will be detoured to Cedar Avenue.

In the east metro, westbound Hwy. 36 will be shut down from I-35E to I-35W from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be paving the highway, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.