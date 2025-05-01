Road to Garcia-Haney rematch runs through Times Square, where both box Friday in famed New York spot

NEW YORK — The road to a Ryan Garcia-Devin Haney rematch runs right through the heart of Times Square.
When they fought last year, Garcia initially opposed bringing the match to New York, believing a bout between two California boxers belonged in the West. But Oscar De La Hoya, a superstar during his own career and now Garcia's promoter, argued that to be really big, a fighter had to conquer the Big Apple.
Look at Garcia now.
It's hard to miss him in the city, his face plastered on billboards towering high above Times Square — right below where the ball drops on New Year's Eve and where he and Haney return Friday night in separate bouts in a ring set up in the center of the city's famed tourist spot.
''I'm just excited to be back here in New York after such a historic event last time," Garcia said. ''It felt so sweet, so we're going to have to do it again sooner or later, right?''
That's the plan. If Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) beats Rolando ''Rolly'' Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) in the main event, after Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) meets fellow former 140-pound champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs), a rematch of Garcia's victory last year that was later overturned to a no-contest when he failed a test for performance-enhancing drugs is expected.
Garcia would be the fan favorite if it happened in New York, where locals booed Haney on Wednesday during the final news conference.
''When I dust Jose Ramirez off on Friday, I'm going to get to your boy Ryan after,'' Haney shouted back.