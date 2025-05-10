Road scholars: NBA teams finding success in 2nd round of playoffs away from home court

DENVER — A change of scenery has certainly served the Cleveland Cavaliers well. Because they made themselves right at home in Indy.
It's a common theme in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs, where the road squads boast a 7-3 mark so far. Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman has plenty of possible theories to explain why home court doesn't seem to provide as much of an advantage at the moment.
For Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, all that really matters is this — their road win Friday night over the Pacers rescued their season. After dropping the first two games at home, the East's top-seeded Cavaliers now trail the Pacers 2-1 in their best-of-seven series heading into Game 4 in Indianapolis on Sunday night.
''I know he didn't say that, (this was a must win),'' Mitchell said about coach Kenny Atkinson's message before Game 3. ''I knew it. I kind of kept that to myself, understanding going down 0-3 and playing here is tough. So yeah, this was a must-win.''
The Nuggets hold a 2-1 series lead over the West's top-seeded Thunder thanks to stealing Game 1 in Oklahoma City. Granted, they were blown out by 43 points in Game 2 but they protected their home court Friday night with a 113-104 overtime victory.
''It's easy to say, ‘Just stay in it, man,'" said Adelman, who's the son of Hall of Fame coach Rick Adelman. ''They're coming in at 100 miles per hour, they have a great basketball team, well-coached. It just feels good to come out with a win.''
As for homecourt advantage, David Adelman believes the 3-pointer has become the great equalizer for a road team.
''I also think that's why you see more blowouts in the playoffs, because there are teams that can get hot and make 20, 22 3s,'' Adelman explained. ''It can get out of control very quickly.''