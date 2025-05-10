Road scholars: NBA teams finding success in 2nd round of playoffs away from home court

What to Know: Cleveland played its best — and most complete — game of the series to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-0 deficit. But questions remain. All-Star guard Darius Garland was not himself after returning from a toe injury that forced him to miss the Cavs previous four games and Atkinson isn't sure if, or how much, he'll play Sunday night. Atkinson was also waiting to see how NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and key backup De'Andre Hunter felt after also returning from injuries. The Pacers are looking for a much better start and a much better effort than the one coach Rick Carlisle criticized Friday night. They also must figure out a way to slow down Mitchell, who has scored 33, 48 and 43 points in the first three games. On top of that, they must find a way to ignite All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton again. He had little significant presence Friday as he finished with four points and five assists.