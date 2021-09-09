A semitrailer truck ran over and killed a road repaving worker at a job site in Anoka County, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near NW. Armstrong and Bunker Lake boulevards in Ramsey, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders attempted to save the man's life before declaring him dead at the scene. The identity of the worker, who was employed by a private contractor, has yet to be released.

The Sheriff's Office said the driver of a semitrailer truck assigned to the paving job ran over the man when he was backing up on Bunker Lake to attach a asphalt milling machine.

Several state and local agencies are involved in investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

