MIAMI — Anthony Rizzo went deep in his debut for the New York Yankees, with an impressive drive that ended his new team's scoring drought.

"Putting that jersey with New York across the chest, it's different," Rizzo said. "I'm very fortunate to wear the Cubs jersey. This one, obviously, is one of those different jerseys. I felt really good."

A day after the slugging first baseman was acquired in a trade from Chicago, he hit a 449-foot homer, singled and walked as the Yankees beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night.

When Rizzo pulled Zach Thompson's 1-0 cutter into the upper deck in right-center in the sixth for the game's first run, it was the first time the Yankees had scored in 15 innings. It was Rizzo's 15th homer of the season.

All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, another lefty slugger who joined New York in a trade from Texas on Thursday, went 0-for-4 with a walk. Rougned Odor had two RBI for the Yankees.

"Both of them had really good at-bats all night," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "It's a physically draining, mentally draining, emotional time, exciting time. The more they can settle in right away, comfortable with their teammates, the better off we're going to be."

Gallo, a Gold Glove-winning right fielder who hit cleanup for the Rangers, batted second and played right in his Yankees debut. Aaron Judge, their regular right fielder was in center batting right behind him. Rizzo hit cleanup, ahead of Giancarlo Stanton, who played left in the interleague road game.

Jameson Tailon (7-4) won his sixth decision in a row with 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. The right-hander allowed five hits, struck out five and walked two. Jonathan Loasiga then pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

"Tonight I didn't really feel I had my best stuff," Tailon said. "It's hard to explain. Just in general, my pitch mixes have been a lot better."

The Yankees increased their lead to 3-0 on Odor's two-run single with the bases loaded in the eighth against reliever Zach Pop.

Miami threatened in the eighth on Jazz Chisholm's leadoff single and Jesús Aguilar's single that advanced Chisholm to third against New York reliever Zack Britton. But Britton retired Brian Anderson on a double play grounder which scored Britton and struck out Jorge Alfaro to end the inning.

"We had a few chances to capitalize. I thought it was our kind of game, keeping it low scoring," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "We just weren't able to break through and get that big hit."

Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth around a hit by pitch for his 21st save in 25 chances.

Gallo nearly hit his first Yankee homer in the fifth, but center fielder Magneuris Sierra retreated and caught his drive at the warning track.

Thompson (2-4) allowed one run, three hits, struck out five and walked four in 5 2/3 innings.

"Being able to go through the first turn of their lineup, which has a lot of good players in it, kind of set up my confidence the rest of the game, knowing that I can pitch against these guys," Thompson said.

Miami outfielder Brian Miller had his first major league hit with a leadoff single in the fifth. Miller advanced to second on a wild pitch but was stranded after Tailon struck out Thompson, retired Sierra on a fly to leftfield and Miguel Rojas on a grounder to short.

Home plate umpire Dan Bellino ejected New York's Gleyber Torres after he slammed his bat arguing a called third strike which ended the seventh.

With the departure of Adam Duvall to the Atlanta Braves earlier Friday, the Marlins rid of their opening day starting outfield before the trade deadline. Corey Dickerson was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays June 29, while the Oakland A's obtained Starling Marte on Wednesday.

Miller and outfielder Bryan De La Cruz went a combined 1-for-7 in their major league debuts for the Marlins.

"I thought for the first time out, they both looked okay," Mattingly said.

STANTON'S RARE OUTFIELD APPEARANCE

Returning to the stadium where he played outfield for six seasons may have helped Stanton return to the field again, instead of his customary spot as the Yankees designated hitter. With New York the visiting team at a NL, Stanton started in left field and had four putouts. Stanton left on a double switch in the sixth. It was Stanton's first start in the outfield since Sept. 28, 2019, at Texas.

HOME TEAM DISADVANTAGE

"Let's go Yankees" chants were common throughout the game as the crowd of 18,462 cheers' tilted to the visiting AL club. Rizzo, who grew up in neighboring Broward County, received a huge ovation after introduced in his first at-bat.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Yankees: IF DJ LeMahieu (bruised triceps) didn't start but replaced Torres after his ejection. He singled in the ninth. … 3B Gio Urshela (hamstring tightness) had a pinch-hit single in the eighth and was replaced by a pinch runner in the eighth.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (lower back spasms) threw a bullpen session on Thursday.

UP NEXT:

RHP Domingo Germán (4-5, 4.45) will start the middle game of the series for the Yankees on Saturday while the Marlins have not announced a starter.

