Risk of a Record Easter Snowfall at MSP

"Strong eruption at Anak Krakatau, ash up to 14.3 km (47 000 feet) a.s.l., Indonesia" "A strong magmatic eruption with volcanic ash reaching 14.3 km (47 000 feet) above sea level took place at Anak Krakatau volcano in Sunda Strait, Indonesia on April 10, 2020. This is the strongest activity at the volcano since the violent eruption, partial collapse of the volcano and deadly tsunami on December 22, 2018. The volcano started erupting at 14:58 UTC on April 10, 2020, with thick white-gray volcanic ash some 200 m (650 feet) high from the bottom of the crater. The eruption was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 40 mm and a duration of 72 seconds. At the time, volcanic ash was not identifiable on satellite imagery due to a meteorological cloud. Possible high-level eruption to 14.3 km (47 000 feet) above sea level was reported by the Darwin VAAC at 18:45 UTC. The Aviation Color Code was raised to Red. Ongoing SO2-rich emission to 11.2 km (37 000 feet) a.s.l. moving west, with emission to 14.3 km (47 000 feet) a.s.l. moving northwest was confirmed using satellite imagery at 20:05 UTC." See more from The Watchers HERE: (Image Credit: Kementerian ESDM) __________________________________________________________________________ "Extremely high snowpack poses flooding risks in parts of British Columbia, Canada" "Flooding concerns have been raised in British Columbia after a report by the River Forecast Center showed some parts of the Interior have an extremely high snowpack. "Despite cooler than normal temperatures, dry weather contributed to modest snowpack accumulation over the month of March. Most regions experienced small changes in snow basin index values in April compared with last month," the forecast center stated. "The provincial average of snow measurements is 112 percent of normal. Seasonal flood risk is elevated in many regions, including the Upper Fraser West, Upper Fraser East, North Thompson, South Thompson, West Kootenay, Boundary, Cariboo Mountains, Central Coast, and Skagit." The snow basin index for the Fraser River is reportedly 116 percent, with high snowpack levels in the major tributaries. The provincial snowpack usually reaches its maximum level in mid-April. Major changes to the current snowpack are not expected. However, continuous cold weather may result in a delay in the snowmelt season, leading to increased seasonal flood risks." See more from The Watchers HERE: (Image Credit: BC River Forecast Centre) _________________________________________________________________________ "Extreme rainfall days in metropolitan Sao Paulo increased four times in 70 years, Brazil" "Researchers at the National Disaster Surveillance and Early Warning Center (CEMADEN) have revealed that the extreme rainfall days in metropolitan Sao Paulo in Brazil have increased four-fold in 70 years. The study also showed a rise in the number of consecutive dry days, indicating that intense rainfall events are focused on shorter and widely-spaced periods. In a study by CEMADEN, it was shown that both the total rainfall and the frequency of extreme rainfall events in metropolitan Sao Paulo have risen significantly in the past seven decades. "Intense rainstorms lasting a few hours with huge amounts of water, as much as 80 mm (3.15 inches) or 100 mm (4 inches), are no longer sporadic events. They're happening more and more frequently," said CEMADEN senior researcher Antonio Marengo, also the study's principal investigator." See more from The Watchers HERE: (Image Credit: CEMADEN) _________________________________________________________________________ "BlackRock, Morgan Stanley to utilities: Tackle climate-related risks or lose market value" "Analyst research shows utilities that address climate-related physical and transition risks earn higher valuations from investors. Financial market data shows utilities that address risks associated with the changing climate see significant benefits, and utilities that do not lose market value. Analyses from BlackRock, Morgan Stanley and others reflect what the world is learning in the COVID-19 fight: Aggressive action proactively addressing systemic risk produces better outcomes than pretending there is little risk. For utilities, the data shows that addressing climate-related risks with system hardening and emissions reductions attracts investors and shifts stock valuations, while relying on business as usual discourages investors and increases stock price volatility." See more from Utility Dive HERE: (Image Credit: NOAA) _________________________________________________________________________ "Europe's hot summer weather could worsen the effects of COVID-19" "The coronavirus has pushed climate change out of the headlines. But as summer approaches, experts say record temperatures and drought could compound problems created by the virus. Unseasonably warm temperatures, blue skies and gardens in full bloom — most of Europe is currently enjoying dreamy spring weather. But that's not how farmers see it. They are hoping for rain, and fear that without it their crops will suffer greatly. And experts say there is a very real prospect that beyond the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Europe could be facing weather-induced crop failures in the very near future. Right now, there is little talk of that threat as farmers are more concerned with an acute lack of seasonal harvesters from abroad. The labor shortage is the direct result of travel bans put in place in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Quarantine-related stories like this one have dominated headlines for weeks, leaving no space for the climate change stories they replaced — stories about massive forest fires raging across Australia and Brazil, for instance." See more from DW.com HERE: __________________________________________________________________________ "Climate Change and Infectious Diseases" "It isn’t making COVID-19 worse than the pandemic otherwise would have been—but we can’t say the same for malaria, dengue and other illnesses. Is there a link between climate change and COCID-19, and should we be worried about other infectious diseases? We know climate change is having widespread impacts on our health, including by worsening illnesses ranging from seasonal allergies to heart and lung disease. But what do we know about how climate change affects infectious diseases? Here are some answers. Do weather and climate influence the risk of COVID-19? No. At the moment there is no scientific evidence to believe that either weather or climate have a particularly strong influence on the transmission of the COVID-19 disease, since the new disease currently also spreads in hot and humid climates. There is also no evidencethat climate change made the emergence or transmission of COVID-19 more likely. Popular myths around COVID-19, such as that the novel coronavirus will be killed by hot or cold weather have also all been debunked." See more from Scientific American HERE: _______________________________________________________________________