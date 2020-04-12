Risk of a Record Easter Snowfall at MSP

(Image Credit Above: Todd Nelson)
Easter Sunday Reminder...
Don't put all your eggs in one baset...
Easter Sunday Snow Storm?
...Heavy Snow Expected Sunday into Monday...
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas along and south of a line from Saint James to Mankato to Cottage Grove in Minnesota, continuing to New Richmond and Rice Lake in Wisconsin.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a small swath of counties just to the north of that line. Heavy snow is expected to fall across parts of the area Sunday into Monday.
Snowfall rates of one inch per hour or higher appear possible Sunday afternoon and evening which will allow the snow to quickly accumulate. The chance for snowfall amounts of 6 inches or more appears highest from southern and east central Minnesota into west central Wisconsin. In addition, this will likely be a heavy, wet snow. Some tree damage and power outages could occur due to the combination of gusty winds and the heavy wet snow.
Winter Weather Advisory: 3" to 6" of snow possible (mainly south and east).
Winter Storm Warning: 6" to 9" snow possible.
Snowfall Potential
Here's NOAA's NDFD data, which shows a heavy swath of snow across southern Minnesota, where some 5" to 9" tallies can't be ruled out in the heaviest band. Keep in mind that the snow will initially melt on contact as road and soil temperatures have been warmer as of late. However, heavier snow should eventually take over and snow accumulations will be inevitable. Most of the snow will fall south and east fo the Twin Cities.
Total Precipitation
This will be a pretty waterlogged storm system with total liquid amounts exceeding 1" across far southeastern Minnesota into most of central Wisconsin. The Twin Cities could see up to 0.50" of liquid or so with lighter amounts farther north and west.
Weather Outlook
Here's the weather outlook from early AM Sunday to PM Monday. This classic spring storm will wrap up over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes through the weekend and early next week with showers and strong to severe storms to the south, while areas of heavy, wet snow will fall on the northern side. Winds will also be quite strong as the storm intensifies and lifts northeast over the Great Lakes region.
Easter Climatology for Minneapolis
According to Climate UMN, the snowiest Easter Sunday at MSP was back in 1929, when we picked up 2.5" of snow. Interestingly, the most recent snowfall on Easter in the Twin Cities was back in 2008, when we picked up 1.0" of snow.
See more from Climage UMN HERE:
Weather Outlook for Minneapolis on Easter Sunday
Easter Sunday won't be all that nice across the region as wintry precipitation pushes through. It looks like the heaviest snow will all south of the Twin Cities, but there will be some accumulation in the metro and especially on the south side of the Cities. Note that temps will be well below average for early/mid April and with strong gusty winds, it'll feel more like February with feels like temps in the 20s.
Weather Outlook For Sunday
Here's the weather outlook across the region for Easter Sunday. Note that high temps will only warm into the 30s across much of the state, which will be nearly -10F to -20F below average. The worst of the weather will be found in the southern part of the state, but the far northwestern part of the state looks to be mainly dry with even a little sunshine. It'll also be a windy day across the region with northerly winds gusting up to 20mph or 30mph.
7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities
Well, the next several days are going to be quite chilly across the region with highs only warming into the Upper 30s in the metro (more typical of early March). Lingering snow will be possible on Monday, but much of the accumulation will wrap up early in the day. Cool sunshine and less wind will be with us midweek. Then we finally turn the corner late week as temps warm into the 50s on Friday and to near 60F on Saturday!
Extended Temperature Outlook
Temperatures will be quite chilly over the next few days with readings running nearly -10F to -20F below average. Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Ciites during mid April is in the upper 50s. With that said, it looks like we get back close to average by the end of the week and beyond with highs possibly even warming into the 60s several times for the 2nd half of April! Stay tuned...
Ice Out In Cross Lake
Thanks to Josh and Erin Remme for this recent ice out picture from Cross Lake. This photo was taken on Saturday at Duck Lake where the ice went out last week. Happy boating Remme's, we miss you and hope your social distancing is going well !!
Almost Ice Out at Norway Lake in Pine River
Ice out is happening fast, but my friends Scott & Nataile Verness / Josh & Amy Ohotto on Norway Lake in Pine River are still seeing ice. Thanks for the report !!
Ice Out Dates 2020
According to the MN DNR, there are quite a few lakes across the southern half of Minnesota that are officially ice out. Note that most metro lakes are also ice out including Lake Minnetonka that was ice out as of Thursday, April 2nd, which is nearly 1.5 weeks earlier than average. We're also starting to see ice out across central Minnesota Lakes!
Latest Snow Depth Across the Region
Here's the snow depth map from last Friday, which showed quite a bit less snow across the region than what we had a week or 2 ago. However, there is still a pretty decent snow pack in the Arrowhead of the state and also across the U.P. of Michigan. Thanks to warmer temps and a higher sun angle, snow should melt pretty quickly as we head into the back half of April.
Crabgrass Preventer
According to the GDD Tracker from Michigan State University, now is the time to get your Crabgrass preventer down in the Twin Cities metro. Note that when average soil temp reaches 57F to 64F, crabgrass begins to germinate, so it won't be long before we're there.
Extended Temperature Outlook
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from April 18th - 24th shows that the cooler than average weather will begin to move into the Northeastern part of the nation, while warmer than average will return to much of the Western US.
Risk of a Record Easter Snowfall at MSP
By Paul Douglas
During this "lost spring" I'm rediscovering my wife, family and friends - and my yard. When you're raking or mulching or walking the dog you can pretend everything is normal.
On Easter, when Christians remember suffering and ultimate sacrifice, we acknowledge faith is forged through trials; character revealed amid pain and loss. We may be spaced far apart, but we are not alone.
The record for Easter snowfall in the Twin Cities is 2.5 inches, set in 1929. We may break this today, as a storm spreads wet snow into southern Minnesota. MSP will be on the northern fringe of any plowable amounts, with 2-5 inches possible. Up to 8 inches may fall south/east of the Twin Cities. Character-building, but nothing like mid-April, 2018, when nearly 2 feet fell in a thunder-blizzard!
Some plants may freeze their buds off this week with a hard freeze (4 nights in the 20s). Shades of early March.
Don't panic (much) because 50s return next weekend.
Nothing good is ever easy, right? Hurry up spring. Happy Easter!
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: 2" to 5" snow. More southeast. Winds: N 15-25. High: 34.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow fades overnight. Winds: N 15-25. Low: 26.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, passing flake? Cold wind. Winds: NW 15-25. High: 37.
TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Hard freeze. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 23. High: 35.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny breaks, heavy jackets. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 22. High: 38.
THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Better. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 46.
FRIDAY: Sunny intervals. Closer to average. Winds: W 7-12. Wake-up: 33. High: 50.
SATURDAY: Few clouds. Feels like spring again. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 38. High: 57.
This Day in Weather History
April 12th
1931: July-like temperatures are felt across the area with 90 degrees at Beardsley in west central Minnesota.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
April 12th
Average High: 56F (Record: 83F set in 1931)
Average Low: 36F (Record: 12F set in 1962)
Record Rainfall: 0.67" set in 1983
Record Snowfall: 6.0" set in 1962
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
April 12th
Sunrise: 6:33am
Sunset: 7:55pm
Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 22 minute
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes and 2 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 4 hours & 36 minutes
Moon Phase for April 12th at Midnight
1.7 Days Before Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Our chart at the top of this post shows the constellation Leo the Lion highest up for the night at roughly 9 p.m. local time (10 p.m. local daylight saving time). That’s the time on your clock no matter where you are on the globe. Long ago, the Coma star cluster represented the Lion’s tufted tail. It is a beautiful cluster, well worth taking the time to pick out in the night sky. You can see Leo from the suburbs, but you’ll need a dark sky to find the cluster. In mid-evening now, as seen from mid-northern latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere, the constellation of the Lion will be high in the southern sky. You’ll see the Lion at nightfall, too, though more in the south-southeastern portion of sky."
See more from Earth Sky HERE:
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Weather Outlook
A large and very potent storm system will wrap up over the Central and Eastern US late weekend and early next week. This storm will be responsible for widespread severe weather (including large hail, damaging winds & tornadoes) down south, while heavy, wet snow (capable of causing power outages) will be possible across the Midwest.
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
According to NOAA's WPC, heavy precipitation will fall across the eastern half of the country over the next few days. Note that the heaviest will fall from near the Ark-La-Tex to the Mid-Atlantic Region. Several inches of precipitation here could lead to Flash Flood concerns on Sunday and Monday.
Excessive Rainfall Potential on Easter Sunday
According to NOAA, there is a MODERATE threat of excessive rainfall and flash flooding across parts of the Gulf Coast and Tennessee Valley on Easter Sunday where some 3" to 6" rainfall tallies can't be ruled out. Here's more from NOAA's WPC regarding the heavy rain threat:
"The synoptic set up still looks good for excessive rainfall Sunday into Sunday night across northern MS/AL/GA into central and southern TN and the southern Appalachians as a strong mid level wave, favorable upper jet pattern, impressive low level moisture transport, and instability advects northward. This combination should set the stage for an active day of convection and heavy rainfall. Both Precipitable Water and Integrated Vapor Transport values are forecast to be at or near record levels for mid April with this system. The system as a whole will remain progressive, which will cap the upper magnitude of rainfall potential...however still expecting a swath of rainfall greater than 3", with localized amounts of 3-6" a possibility given some very intense rainfall rates as suggested by forecast sounding profiles. The best threat for these heavier rains will be near the northern gradient of the CAPE axis...which has shown an up-tick in values in the past 24-hours worth of model runs...and the best overlap of lower and upper level forcing and enough instability for higher rainfall rates. A quick look at the high-resolution models in the 12/12Z to 13/00Z period shows rainfall rates from the NAM Nest and some of the NMMB core ensemble members showing rainfall rates in excess of 1.5 inches per hours moving into the western portion of the outlook area."
MODERATE Severe Threat on Easter Sunday
Folks across the Southern US will need to pay attention to the weather on Sunday as a major severe weather outbreak is possible. Large Hail, Damaging Winds and Tornades (some of which could be strong). Sunday and Sunday night will be a very dangerous time for many folks living in the Southern US.
LARGE HAIL THREAT (Below)
DAMAGING WIND THREAT (Below)
Severe Threat Continues Monday
The severe threat continus on Monday with a Slight Risk extending from the Delmarva Peninsula to northern Florida. The main threat appears to be an ongoing damaging wind threat with a few tornadoes possible.
2020 Tornado Reports So Far This Year
According to NOAA's SPC, there have been 242 tornado reports so far this year through April 2nd. Note that this has been the most active start to the year since 2012, when there were 405 through April 2nd.
Tornado Probabilities for Late March
According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for Tornadoes during the middle part of April is typically across the Southern US and Gulf Coast States.
Climate Stories
(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)
"Strong eruption at Anak Krakatau, ash up to 14.3 km (47 000 feet) a.s.l., Indonesia" "A strong magmatic eruption with volcanic ash reaching 14.3 km (47 000 feet) above sea level took place at Anak Krakatau volcano in Sunda Strait, Indonesia on April 10, 2020. This is the strongest activity at the volcano since the violent eruption, partial collapse of the volcano and deadly tsunami on December 22, 2018. The volcano started erupting at 14:58 UTC on April 10, 2020, with thick white-gray volcanic ash some 200 m (650 feet) high from the bottom of the crater. The eruption was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 40 mm and a duration of 72 seconds. At the time, volcanic ash was not identifiable on satellite imagery due to a meteorological cloud. Possible high-level eruption to 14.3 km (47 000 feet) above sea level was reported by the Darwin VAAC at 18:45 UTC. The Aviation Color Code was raised to Red. Ongoing SO2-rich emission to 11.2 km (37 000 feet) a.s.l. moving west, with emission to 14.3 km (47 000 feet) a.s.l. moving northwest was confirmed using satellite imagery at 20:05 UTC." See more from The Watchers HERE: (Image Credit: Kementerian ESDM) __________________________________________________________________________ "Extremely high snowpack poses flooding risks in parts of British Columbia, Canada" "Flooding concerns have been raised in British Columbia after a report by the River Forecast Center showed some parts of the Interior have an extremely high snowpack. "Despite cooler than normal temperatures, dry weather contributed to modest snowpack accumulation over the month of March. Most regions experienced small changes in snow basin index values in April compared with last month," the forecast center stated. "The provincial average of snow measurements is 112 percent of normal. Seasonal flood risk is elevated in many regions, including the Upper Fraser West, Upper Fraser East, North Thompson, South Thompson, West Kootenay, Boundary, Cariboo Mountains, Central Coast, and Skagit." The snow basin index for the Fraser River is reportedly 116 percent, with high snowpack levels in the major tributaries. The provincial snowpack usually reaches its maximum level in mid-April. Major changes to the current snowpack are not expected. However, continuous cold weather may result in a delay in the snowmelt season, leading to increased seasonal flood risks." See more from The Watchers HERE: (Image Credit: BC River Forecast Centre) _________________________________________________________________________ "Extreme rainfall days in metropolitan Sao Paulo increased four times in 70 years, Brazil" "Researchers at the National Disaster Surveillance and Early Warning Center (CEMADEN) have revealed that the extreme rainfall days in metropolitan Sao Paulo in Brazil have increased four-fold in 70 years. The study also showed a rise in the number of consecutive dry days, indicating that intense rainfall events are focused on shorter and widely-spaced periods. In a study by CEMADEN, it was shown that both the total rainfall and the frequency of extreme rainfall events in metropolitan Sao Paulo have risen significantly in the past seven decades. "Intense rainstorms lasting a few hours with huge amounts of water, as much as 80 mm (3.15 inches) or 100 mm (4 inches), are no longer sporadic events. They're happening more and more frequently," said CEMADEN senior researcher Antonio Marengo, also the study's principal investigator." See more from The Watchers HERE: (Image Credit: CEMADEN) _________________________________________________________________________ "BlackRock, Morgan Stanley to utilities: Tackle climate-related risks or lose market value" "Analyst research shows utilities that address climate-related physical and transition risks earn higher valuations from investors. Financial market data shows utilities that address risks associated with the changing climate see significant benefits, and utilities that do not lose market value. Analyses from BlackRock, Morgan Stanley and others reflect what the world is learning in the COVID-19 fight: Aggressive action proactively addressing systemic risk produces better outcomes than pretending there is little risk. For utilities, the data shows that addressing climate-related risks with system hardening and emissions reductions attracts investors and shifts stock valuations, while relying on business as usual discourages investors and increases stock price volatility." See more from Utility Dive HERE: (Image Credit: NOAA) _________________________________________________________________________ "Europe's hot summer weather could worsen the effects of COVID-19" "The coronavirus has pushed climate change out of the headlines. But as summer approaches, experts say record temperatures and drought could compound problems created by the virus. Unseasonably warm temperatures, blue skies and gardens in full bloom — most of Europe is currently enjoying dreamy spring weather. But that's not how farmers see it. They are hoping for rain, and fear that without it their crops will suffer greatly. And experts say there is a very real prospect that beyond the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Europe could be facing weather-induced crop failures in the very near future. Right now, there is little talk of that threat as farmers are more concerned with an acute lack of seasonal harvesters from abroad. The labor shortage is the direct result of travel bans put in place in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Quarantine-related stories like this one have dominated headlines for weeks, leaving no space for the climate change stories they replaced — stories about massive forest fires raging across Australia and Brazil, for instance." See more from DW.com HERE: __________________________________________________________________________ "Climate Change and Infectious Diseases" "It isn’t making COVID-19 worse than the pandemic otherwise would have been—but we can’t say the same for malaria, dengue and other illnesses. Is there a link between climate change and COCID-19, and should we be worried about other infectious diseases? We know climate change is having widespread impacts on our health, including by worsening illnesses ranging from seasonal allergies to heart and lung disease. But what do we know about how climate change affects infectious diseases? Here are some answers. Do weather and climate influence the risk of COVID-19? No. At the moment there is no scientific evidence to believe that either weather or climate have a particularly strong influence on the transmission of the COVID-19 disease, since the new disease currently also spreads in hot and humid climates. There is also no evidencethat climate change made the emergence or transmission of COVID-19 more likely. Popular myths around COVID-19, such as that the novel coronavirus will be killed by hot or cold weather have also all been debunked." See more from Scientific American HERE: _______________________________________________________________________
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX