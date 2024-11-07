Rioters who stormed Capitol after Trump's 2020 defeat toast his White House return

Of the more than 1,000 convicted rioters who have been sentenced, over 650 have received prison time ranging from a few days to 22 years. Hundreds of people who went into the Capitol but did not attack police or damage the building were charged only with misdemeanors. The violence and destruction by other members of the mob have been documented in videos and other evidence heard in court, including testimony from police officers about being beaten and scared for their lives as they defended the Capitol.