Ringleader in Russian spy ring gets more than 10 years in UK prison

LONDON — A Bulgarian man who was the ringleader of a Russian spy ring in the U.K. was sentenced Monday to more than 10 years in prison.
Orlin Roussev, 47, headed up a group of five fellow Bulgarians who prosecutors said put lives in danger as they carried out operations in the U.K., Germany Austria, Spain and Montenegro between 2020 and 2023 on behalf of Russian intelligence.
The group targeted reporters, diplomats and Ukrainian troops and discussed kidnapping or killing Kremlin opponents in what Cmdr. Dominic Murphy, counterterrorism chief at London's Metropolitan Police, said was ''industrial-scale espionage on behalf of Russia.''
Roussev worked for alleged Russian agent Jan Marsalek, an Austrian national who is wanted by Interpol for fraud and embezzlement after the 2020 collapse of German payment processing firm Wirecard, prosecutors said. His whereabouts are unknown.
Justice Nicholas Hilliard said the Roussev was involved in all six sophisticated operations and had a stash of phony identity documents that put his crime at the top of the scale.
Roussev was sentenced to 10 years and eight months for his guilty plea to espionage charges and having false identity documents.
Roussev was the first of the five to be sentenced in the Central Criminal Court.
His lieutenant, Biser Dzhambazov, 44, was sentenced to 10 years and 2 months for his plea to identical charges.