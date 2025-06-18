Riley's sacrifice fly in 10th inning caps Braves' comeback for 5-4 win over Mets

ATLANTA — Austin Riley hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to deep center field in the 10th inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 comeback win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.
Marcell Ozuna tied the score with a three-run double in the eighth, and the Braves rebounded from a 10-1 loss at home Sunday to lowly Colorado. Atlanta has won four of five.
New York, which leads the NL East, has dropped four in a row for the first time this season.
Luke Williams, who opened the 10th on second base as the automatic runner, advanced to third on a wild pitch from Huascar Brazobán (3-2), who walked Matt Olson to load the bases. Riley's flyball allowed Williams to easily score the game-ending run.
Raisel Iglesias (4-5) pitched a perfect 10th.
Tyrone Taylor homered and drove in three runs, and Juan Soto also homered as the Mets built a 4-1 lead.
Soto singled in the ninth off Dylan Lee but was doubled off first base after Ronald Acuña Jr. caught Pete Alonzo's drive at the right-field wall.
The first pitch was delayed 56 minutes by rain.