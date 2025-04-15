Riley hits 2 home runs, drives in 5 as Braves beat Blue Jays 8-4 for 2nd road win

TORONTO — Austin Riley had two home runs and five RBIs, Sean Murphy also connected and the Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Monday night for their second road win of the season.
Braves right-hander Grant Holmes didn't allow a hit until Myles Straw homered to begin the bottom of the sixth.
Holmes (1-1) pitched a career-best 7 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and two hits.
Holmes left with two outs and runners at first and third. Tyler Heineman hit a two-run double off lefty Aaron Bummer, but Bo Bichette struck out.
Atlanta snapped a six-game losing streak in road meetings with Toronto.
The Braves won without regular designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who went home following Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay for tests on his sore hip. Ozuna is day-to-day.
After two scoreless starts to begin the season, Blue Jays left-hander Easton Lucas took a beating against the Braves. Murphy hit a two-run homer in the first, his fourth, and Riley made it 4-0 with a two-run shot in the third.
Ozzie Albies hit an RBI double in the fifth and Riley followed with a three-run homer.