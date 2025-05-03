Riley Greene homers twice during eight-run ninth inning to lead Tigers to 9-1 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Riley Greene homered to open the top of the ninth inning and capped an eight-run outburst with a three-run shot to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.
Colt Keith had a solo homer and Javier Báez hit a two-run shot in the inning against Angels closer Kenley Jansen, who opened the season with eight scoreless innings but was pitching for the first time in eight days.
With his three-run shot off left-hander Jake Eder, Greene became the first Tigers player to homer twice in an inning since Magglio Ordonez against the Oakland Athletics on Aug. 12, 2007. According to Elias he is the first player in MLB history to hit two HRs in the ninth inning of a game.
Tyler Holton (2-2) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to pick up the win.
Jansen (0-1) gave up six runs and six hits in the ninth, as the Angels lost their seventh straight and 15th in the last 19 games.
Angels shortstop Zach Neto crushed Detroit left-hander Tarik Skubal's first pitch of the game for his fourth homer. The Tigers tied the score 1-1 in the seventh on Trey Sweeney's homer off reliever Ryan Johnson.
Angels starter Jose Soriano allowing six hits in six innings, striking out five and walking one.
Skubal, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, allowed one run and four hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking one.