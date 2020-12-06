HAMDEN, Conn. — Brendan McGuire scored 17 points and Tymu Chenery 16 — both career highs — as Quinnipiac rolled past New Hampshire 64-58 in a wire-to-wire win on Sunday.
Jacob Rigoni added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (2-2), Chenery added three blocks. Savion Lewis had six rebounds. Seth Pinkney had a career-high five blocks.
Jayden Martinez had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (1-2). Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 11 points and six rebounds. Marque Maultsby had 11 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 11 West Virginia finishes strong, beats Georgetown 80-71
Miles McBride scored 17 points, Derek Culver had 14 and No. 11 West Virginia finished fast to beat Georgetown 80-71 Sunday in the first meeting between the former Big East rivals since 2014.
Vikings
The Latest: Eagles' Hurts throws 1st career TD pass
The Latest on Week 13 in the NFL (all times EST):___6:55 p.m.Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Hurts has thrown his first career touchdown pass.The 2019 Heisman…
Vikings
Vikings outlast error-prone Jags 27-24 on Bailey's OT kick
The Minnesota Vikings have made it all the way back to even after their 1-5 start, fully in the running for the playoffs entering the final quarter of the season.
Motorsports
Mick Schumacher clinches F2 title ahead of move into F1
Mick Schumacher celebrated his impending move into Formula One by clinching the F2 title on Sunday.
Vikings
Late fumble leads to loss as Texans fall to Colts 26-20
Deshaun Watson sat alone on the bench, a towel covering his face and his head in his hands for several minutes on Sunday after yet another frustrating loss by the Houston Texans.