TALLINN, Estonia — More than 25 human rights groups are calling on Uzbekistan's president to veto a proposed law that would allow foreigners to be deported or blocked from entry if they are deemed undesirable for a wide array of reasons including insulting the country.

The legislation was passed by the lower house of parliament in June and needs passage by the upper house to be sent to President Shvkat Mirziyoyev to sign.

The bill says foreigners may be declared undesirable if they make public statements or actions that pose a threat to Uzbekistan's security, provoke racial or religious enmity, or discredit Uzbeks' dignity and history.

In a statement published in early July by the Article19.org freedom of expression group, the human rights organizations said, "We fear that this legislation could effectively be used to ban entry for those advocating for human rights in Uzbekistan, as well as those reporting on rights violations, corruption, abuse of power, the socio-political landscape, women's rights, the environment, and other politically sensitive issues.

''The adoption of provisions to impose entry bans on foreigners who shed light on human rights conditions inside the country represents a sharp departure from President Mirziyoyev's recent policies of de-isolation, reform, openness and engagement with the international community,'' the statement said. It was endorsed by groups including Reporters Without Borders and the Belarusian human rights group Viasna, whose imprisoned founder was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.