Rights group demands probe of ex-governor, 2 army officers in Congo for possible humanitarian crimes

Amnesty International said it traced the timeline and locations of the killings, identifying three top officials who should be investigated and, if evidence supports it, prosecuted for possible crimes against humanity. They include Lt. Gen. Constant Ndima, who was governor of the North Kivu province at the time, Col. Mike Kalamba Mikombe, who was head of the Republican Guard unit in Goma, and Maj. Peter Kabwe, who led the Republican Guard's Special Forces.