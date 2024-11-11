Rights group calls for international force to protect Sudanese amid a rampage by paramilitaries

The war began in April 2023 when growing tensions between the military and RSF exploded into fighting in the capital Khartoum and around Sudan. More than 24,000 people have been killed and more than 14 million people — about 30% of the population — have been driven from their homes, creating the world's largest displacement crisis this year, according to the International Organization for Migration, or IOM. Famine has struck some areas, and a cholera outbreak has killed more than 800 people and sickened 28,000 others.