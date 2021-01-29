Scientists know that the trillions of bacteria and other microbes that live in our guts play an important role in health, influencing our risk of developing obesity, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and a wide range of other conditions. But now a large international study has found that the composition of these microorganisms, collectively known as our microbiomes, is largely shaped by what we eat.

By analyzing the diets, health and microbiomes of more than 1,000 people, researchers found that a diet rich in nutrient-dense, whole foods supported the growth of beneficial microbes that promoted good health. Eating a diet full of highly processed foods with added sugars, salt and other additives had the opposite effect, promoting gut microbes that were linked to worse cardiovascular and metabolic health.

The researchers found that what people ate had a more powerful impact on the makeup of their microbiomes than their genes. They also discovered that a variety of plant and animal foods were linked to a more favorable microbiome.

A critical factor was whether people ate highly processed foods. People who tended to eat minimally processed foods like vegetables, nuts, eggs and seafood were more likely to harbor beneficial gut bacteria. Consuming large amounts of juices, sweetened beverages, white bread, refined grains and processed meats was associated with microbes linked to poor metabolic health.

"It goes back to the age-old message of eating as many whole and unprocessed foods as possible," said Dr. Sarah E. Berry, a nutrition scientist at King's College London and a co-author of the study published in Nature Medicine. "What this research shows for the first time is the link between the quality of the food we're eating, the quality of our microbiomes and ultimately our health outcomes."

The findings could one day help doctors and nutritionists prevent or even treat some diet-related diseases, allowing them to prescribe diets based on the unique makeup of a person's microbiomes and other factors.

Many studies suggest that there is no one-size-fits-all diet that works for everyone. The new study found that different people could have wildly different metabolic responses to the same foods mediated in part by the kinds of microbes in their guts.

"What we found in our study was that the same diet in two different individuals does not lead to the same microbiome, and it does not lead to the same metabolic response," said Dr. Andrew T. Chan, a co-author of the study and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.

The new findings stem from an international study of personalized nutrition called Predict, which is the world's largest research project meant to look at individual responses to food. Started in 2018 by British public health researcher Tim Spector, the study has followed more than 1,100 mostly healthy adults in the U.S. and Britain, including hundreds of identical and nonidentical twins.

The researchers collected data on factors that influence metabolism and disease risk. They analyzed the participants' diets, microbiomes and body fat. They took blood samples before and after meals to look at their blood sugar, hormones, cholesterol and inflammation levels. They monitored their sleep and physical activity. And for two weeks they had them wear continuous glucose monitors that tracked their blood sugar responses to different meals.

The researchers found that genetics played a minor role in shaping a person's microbiome. Identical twins were found to share 34% of the same gut microbes, while people who were unrelated shared about 30% of the same microbes. The composition of each person's microbiome appeared to be driven more by what they ate.

Among the "good" strains of gut microbes were Prevotella copri and Blastocystis, which were associated with lower levels of visceral fat and appeared to improve blood sugar control. Other beneficial microbes were associated with reduced inflammation and lower spikes in blood fat and cholesterol levels after meals.