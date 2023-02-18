After tying the score with 1 minute, 27 seconds left in the third period, Riese Gaber scored again at 1:26 of overtime as North Dakota rallied to edge No. 6 St. Cloud State 4-3 on Friday night in NCHC hockey in Grand Forks, N.D.

Owen McLaughlin and Jake Schmaltz had power-play goals for the Fighting Hawks (13-13-4, 7-10-2).

Jami Krannila scored two power-play goals, one in the first period and one in the second, for the Huskies (18-9-2, 10-7-2) who led 3-1 after Joe Molenaar's goal at 4:06 of the third period. It also came with a man advantage.

No. 3 Denver 6, Minnesota Duluth 2: Jack Devine had two goals, including the game-winner in the second, as the host Pioneers (24-7, 15-4) defeated the Bulldogs (12-16-1, 7-12).

Big Ten

Michigan State 6, Wisconsin 2: Nicolas Muller had a goal and two assists as the visiting Spartans (16-5-2, 9-11-2) beat the Badgers. Dylan St. Cyr made 33 saves for Michigan State.

CCHA

No. 15 Minnesota State Mankato 4, Bemidji State 1: Christian Fitzgerald scored twice in the second period to lead the visiting Mavericks (20-10-1, 15-7-1) over the Beavers (12-14-5, 10-10-3). Lucas Sowder and Jake Livingstone had the other goals for the Mavericks (20-10-1, 15-7-1) in the third. Keenan Rancier had 15 saves for the victory. Lleyton Roed gave Bemidji State (12-14-5, 10-10-3) a 1-0 lead at 14:06 of the second. Mattias Sholl stopped 22 shots for the Beavers.

Lake Superior State 2, St. Thomas 1: Jared Westcott's fourth goal of the season with 1:42 to play for the host Lakers (7-22-2, 6-16-1) broke a 1-all tie. Ethan Langenegger made 36 saves for the victory.Luke Manning scored in the second period for the Tommies (9-20-2, 8-13-2) while Aaron Trotter stopped 23 shots.