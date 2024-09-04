Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for 'Gladiator II'

''My mum was ferocious,'' Scott says. ''You have to stay kind of fit. And I embrace stress. If you don't embrace stress, do not do the job. People get very stressed and frightened and I don't. I've grown to it over the years to just embrace it and walk in and say, ‘Right, everybody over here. We're going to do this.' And they listen. Bearing in mind that I'm artistically driven and I'm blessed with a very good eye, the decision is everything. Make the bloody decision. Do not discuss it with everybody including the window cleaner where you're going to put the camera.''