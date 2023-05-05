Q: My cat is always so unhappy in the car. Do cats get carsick?

A: Yes. Cats don't really enjoy new experiences, and riding in the car is one of those things that they don't do very often, so it makes them anxious.

Being picked up, crammed into a carrier (as so many people do) and placed in a moving vehicle that makes noise, smells funny and makes their tummy roil is a recipe for carsickness when it comes to most cats.

Motion-sick cats might not turn a sickly pea-green color, but they may yowl, pace (as much as they can in a carrier), lick their lips, drool, vomit or have diarrhea. None of that is pleasant for them — or you.

So how are you supposed to get your cat to the vet or get her moved to your new home? The good news is that cats can be desensitized or counter-conditioned to being in a carrier and riding in the car. The bad news is that you need to start well in advance, from a few days to a few weeks before you plan to travel to help accustom your kitty to a car.

Once your cat is comfortable going into a carrier, you can take steps to make car rides more comfortable, too. Tips include playing audiobooks (maybe a cat-centric mystery or fantasy) or cat-specific music; using a pheromone plug-in made for use in cars; placing the carrier on a level area where it won't tip over, like the footwell of the rear passenger seat; putting a T-shirt you've worn into the carrier with it to provide a sense of familiarity; and talking to your veterinarian about anti-anxiety or anti-nausea nutraceuticals or medications that can help.

