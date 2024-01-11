Metro area Uber and Lyft drivers will shut off their apps and picket at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for several hours Thursday.

Rideshare drivers say they will refuse rides to and from the airport from 1 to 7 p.m. as they continue to fight for better pay, improved driver safety and push for clarity around rules the companies must follow before terminating drivers or deactivating their accounts.

Drivers serving the airport also want a space to pray.

As many as 100 drivers also will picket on the upper east roadway at Terminal 1 from 5 to 7 p.m., according to a permit issued by the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates the airport.

"The drivers aim to draw attention to these issues," said Yusuf Haji, a spokesman representing members of the Minnesota Uber and Lyft Drivers Association (MULDA). "We want to appeal to the people of Minnesota to understand our issues knowing very well the cost of living is high. All we ask for is fair pay."

Rideshare drivers have pushing for a boost in pay in Minneapolis and across the state. So far, their efforts have been unsuccessful. The state last year created a task force to study minimum pay rates. Both Uber and Lyft have instituted a $5 minimum charge for rides that begin and end in the metro area.

Last month, MAC moved the pick-up zone down one level to the Terminal 1 Ground Transportation Center. The new location on level 1 of the Green and Gold parking ramps has space for nearly 50 vehicles, double from its previous location. But new location doesn't give Muslim drivers a place to pray, drivers have said.

The one-day strike could become a monthly occurrence, and perhaps a weekly event during busy times at the airport, Haji said.

"We will collectively keep pushing until we get our demands met," he said.