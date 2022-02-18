A rideshare driver was shot and his SUV taken Thursday evening in St. Paul, according to preliminary information from St. Paul police.

Officers first got a call about 5:45 p.m. about a possible hit-and-run injury at N. Flandrau Street and Old Hudson Road, where a man was lying in the middle of the street.

A second 911 caller reported that the man had been dumped out of an SUV before it was driven away.

Officers found the man, who told them he is a ridesharing driver who'd picked up a rider or riders who shot him and then drove away in his SUV.

St. Paul Fire Department medics rushed the shooting victim to Regions Hospital.

"The good news is the victim is out of surgery and he's in critical condition but is expected to survive," St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said. "The bad news is it happened and we have no arrests at this point."

The investigation continues, he said.