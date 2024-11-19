Nation

Riders stuck in midair for over 2 hours on Knott's Berry Farm ride

By JAIMIE DING

The Associated Press
November 19, 2024 at 2:22AM

LOS ANGELES — More than 20 riders were suspended in midair for hours after a Knott's Berry Farm ride malfunctioned Monday afternoon.

Guests at the Southern California theme park were stuck on the Sol Spin ride after technical difficulties caused it to stop at about 2:00 p.m., a park spokesperson said.

The 22 riders were evacuated from the ride by 4:30 p.m. according to the ride manufacturer's and park's emergency procedures, the spokesperson said.

Two female guests were transported to a hospital ''out of an abundance of caution,'' the spokesperson said.

Aerial TV footage showed riders suspended in the air in all different orientations, with some stumbling out of their seats after being lowered back to the ground. The Sol Spin brings riders up over six stories high on six independently spinning arms, according to the Knott's Berry Farm website.

County fire officials said they were at the park on standby that but the rider rescue was handled by park staff.

