Two adults were able to escape their all-terrain vehicle after it fell through thin ice Saturday evening in Stearns County, officials said.

They were traveling in the ATV on the north end of Two Rivers Lake when it fell through the ice. They got free of the vehicle and sought shelter in a nearby icehouse, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.

Authorities said the ATV was submerged in about 27 feet of water and the owner had made arrangements to have a private tow service remove it from the lake.

Several lakes in the area, including Two Rivers Lake, had recent waterfowl activity that would potentially make for thin ice. Authorities warned the public to be cautious on the ice.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751