Rico Hoey takes 1-point lead into the weekend in the Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Rico Hoey had his second straight 13-point round Friday to take a one-point lead into the weekend in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.
Players receive eight points for a double eagle, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey.
Played opposite the British Open, the tournament is co-sanctioned by the European tour. The winner gets into the PGA Championship but not the Masters.
Hoey had six birdies and a bogey in his afternoon round on Tahoe Mountain Club's tree-lined Old Greenwood layout that sits at an elevation of 6,000 feet.
''I really like the course,'' Hoey said. ''I was pretty fortunate to have my first start out here. They gave me a sponsor invite, so it's something special to me and hopefully I keep carrying it on.''
Max McGreevy and 2021 champion Erik van Rooyen of South Africa were tied for second.
Hoey is winless in 51 career starts on the PGA Tour. Born in the Philippines, he grew up in California and played at the University of Southern California.
''I just feel like I'm at home,'' Hoey said. ''It's California. Grew up in California. I love this event. It's always fun doing like a point system so you feel like you want to go make a lot of birdies.''