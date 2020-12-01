Ricky Rubio’s initial greeting in the Twin Cities came in a raucous celebration at the airport in 2011 after his arrival from Spain.

More than nine years later, his reintroduction to the Wolves was marked in a much more low-key fashion befitting of 2020: On a Zoom video conference with local media members.

Appearing Tuesday along with fellow veteran offseason acquisition Ed Davis, Wolves coach Ryan Saunders and President Gersson Rosas, Rubio described the feeling of being back with the organization that drafted him as a teenager in 2009.

“I feel it was a great fit to come back here by the timing of everything,” Rubio said. He added later: “It feels good to be back. … I feel like I belong here.”

He said he maintained good relationships with the Wolves — including with Saunders — after leaving but didn’t envision he would be back in Minnesota at this stage of his career.

It was quite a journey back to Minnesota.

Shortly after taking Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick, the Wolves swung a trade with Oklahoma City to bring back Rubio — the fifth overall pick in the 2009 draft who had spent the past three seasons out of Minnesota but not as far away from the hearts of many fans.

Oklahoma City had acquired Rubio in a trade with Phoenix for Chris Paul just days before the Wolves reacquired him.

Rubio comes back to a different organization than the one that traded him to Utah three years ago. The man who traded him, Tom Thibodeau, is gone. He also won’t have to be the franchise savior, as he carried part of that burden early in his career.

Rubio, 30, is coming off a season in which he averaged 13.0 points and 8.8 assists per game with Phoenix after spending two years with the Jazz. He made a career-high 36.1% of his three-point attempts last season and has improved his overall shooting percentage since his first stint with the Wolves.

The Wolves never made the playoffs in Rubio’s six seasons in Minnesota, but he reached the postseason twice with Utah.

“I feel like I left with something unfinished. I feel like I have a chance now to prove myself again and help the team get to (the playoffs),” Rubio said. “I’m a different player than when I came here and when I left.”