Ricky Gervais generally has reliable comic timing. He helped usher in a renaissance of documentary-style cringe comedy as a creator and star of the original British version of “The Office.” And he has successfully positioned himself against the well-heeled Hollywood crowd that occasionally invites him to mock them to their faces as host of the Golden Globes.

But his timing is being put to an unprecedented test with the release of Season 2 of his dark comedy series “After Life” on Netflix.

On the show, which Gervais created, writes and directs, he plays Tony, who is mourning the death of his wife. Tony is resolved to become the person he’s always wanted to be — self-assertive, impolitic and largely resistant to the efforts of friends who hope to steer him onto more positive paths.

Its tone is tricky even under normal circumstances, Gervais admits. In the midst of a pandemic, it is even more so.

He talked about the delicate balance of making comedy out of misery, the response to his Golden Globes set and his wariness of celebrity worship. These are excerpts from that conversation.

Q: Your comedy is often critical of fame and the people who covet it. Do you think that the pandemic has accelerated our distaste for celebrity culture?

A: I’ve got nothing against anyone being a celebrity or being famous. I think that people are just a bit tired of being lectured to. Now celebrities think: “The general public needs to see my face. They can’t get to the cinema — I need to do something.” You know that, even if they’re doing something good, they’re sort of thinking, “I could weep at what a good person I am.” Oh, dear.

Q: When you perform a routine like the one you did at this year’s Golden Globes, do you have to look over your shoulder when the night is over?

A: No. I’ve got nothing against those people, really. I’ve got to go after the richest people in the room, and NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press [Association, which organizes the Golden Globes]. I’ve got to be a court jester, but a court jester’s got to make sure that he doesn’t get executed, as well. I’ve got to make all the peasants laugh at the king, but the king’s sort of got to like it.

Q: The themes of death and how we deal with loss are pervasive in “After Life.” Does that make it any more attuned to the current moment? Or does that make it harder to watch?

A: I think we second-guess people too much. We worry about what the people at home can take. Real life’s worse.

Q: There’s a scene in one of the new episodes when Tony tells another character: “Everything’s bad for you. We’re all dying. Being healthy is just dying more slowly.” Do you think about moments like that one differently now?

A: I think it would be different if I did a show that was specifically about coronavirus. But in the abstract, it’s a joke about death. He’s [Tony] reminding people that he’s not over [his wife’s death]. He still wants to punish the world.