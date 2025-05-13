Rick Welts was there in 1985 when the lottery was born. And he was there for a Dallas win Monday

CHICAGO — Rick Welts was there, 40 years to the date earlier, when the NBA draft lottery got started. He worked for the league then and was in the room when that first one took place.
And it seems he has spent much of the four decades since debunking the rumors that the 1985 lottery was rigged so the New York Knicks would get Patrick Ewing, too.
Given all the extraordinary measures — including witnesses, accountants, videotaping of the event — that goes into running such a thing, it's reasonable to conclude that the 2025 lottery wasn't fixed, either.
But it might fix the Dallas Mavericks.
''The fun starts now," Welts, the team's CEO, said Monday night after the Mavs won this year's lottery and got the chance to draft Duke phenom Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick next month.
More accurately, perhaps, the fun resumes now.
The Mavs were a ton of fun not that long ago. At this time last year, they were making their way to the NBA Finals. Luka Doncic was a star in a city that, sorry Cowboys, isn't just a football town anymore and hasn't been for some time. Kyrie Irving was dazzling. There was plenty of fun happening.
And then, well, everyone knows what happened.