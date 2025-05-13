Rick Welts was there in 1985 when the lottery was born. And he was there for a Dallas win Monday

The Mavericks stunned the league by pulling off a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, sending Doncic to be teammates with LeBron James and bringing back Anthony Davis in return. It was like general manager Nico Harrison's first name had been officially changed to Fire, since that's all the Mavs heard from their fans for weeks: ''Fire Nico, fire Nico, fire Nico.'' Players kept getting hurt — Irving tore his ACL about a month after the trade — and hope was realistically gone. Dallas made the play-in, but not the playoffs.