Rick Nolan, who represented two Minnesota congressional districts three decades apart, dies at 80

Nolan returned to electoral politics three decades later when he unseated Republican Rep. Chip Cravaack in 2012 in the 8th District, which stretches from the Canadian border down to the northern fringes of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. He won three close races, eking out a victory in 2016 even as Donald Trump carried the district by more than 15 percentage points. When he announced his retirement in 2018, he said, "Now is the time for me to pass the baton to the next generation.''