Rick Nolan, former northern Minnesota congressman, has died

Rick Nolan, 80, a former Democratic congressman from Minnesota’s 8th District, has died.
Former U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan won the northeastern Minnesota seat in 2012 and followed with two tricky re-election campaigns, He had served earlier in Congress and the Minnesota House.
The day and cause of death have not been made public.
Nolan was first elected to the U.S. House in 1974, considered one of the “Watergate Babies” alongside the surge of dozens of Democrats who were voted in after Richard Nixon’s resignation.
Nolan had planned to run for re-election in 2018, then changed his mind. At the time, he said he was no longer willing to make the sacrifices necessary run a competitive congressional campaign.
“When you get in these tough election contests, you’ve got to give it everything you’ve got, or I don’t think you should run,” he told the Star Tribune in a February 2018 interview. “That’s what I did over the years, and that’s how I won. But now it’s time to give something back to my family and my wife, and I’m really hungry for more time with them.”
He had more than a dozen grandchildren on top of four children.
Sen. Grant Hauschild described Nolan as “one of a kind,” on social media.
“No one fought harder for the place they loved than him,” wrote Hauschild. “His eternal optimism was contagious and he always spent his capital on uplifting future leaders. Northern Minnesota will miss our champion as he joins the other political titans from our region in heaven.”
Sen. Amy Klobuchar remembered Nolan’s “thunderous voice and passion for the people” in a post on X.
“He put his power into representing the people who needed him,” she said. “He loved the outdoors and his family.”
DFL Chair Ken Martin described Nolan as a champion for the Northland who fought to protect working people from corporate interests.
“From Ely to Duluth, he was an ambassador for the DFL creed that ‘we all do better when we all do better,’” Marin said in a news release. “Our thoughts are with his family and all who came to know and love this dedicated public servant.”
