ORONO, Maine — Reece Udinski threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to stake Richmond to a 28-7 lead and the Spiders held off a late rally to post a 31-21 win over Maine in a Colonial Athletic Association game on Saturday.

The win keeps the Spiders one game behind conference leader New Hampshire heading into their head-to-head battle Saturday at Richmond.

Udinski had two touchdown runs in the first quarter and fired a 63-yard scoring strike to Jakob Herres to stake Richmond (6-2, 4-1) to a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Udinski finished 26-of-33 passing for 368 yards and had six rushing yards on eight carries.

Zavier Scott scored on a 41-yard run to pull Maine with a touchdown, 28-21 midway through the fourth quarter, but Richmond added a 22-yard field goal from Andrew Lopez.

Joe Fagnano threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Black Bears (2-6, 2-3).

