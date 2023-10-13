After a summer of crews moving dirt, building berms and smoothing jumps, the off-road bike park at Richfield's Taft Park opened last week.

Think skate park, but for mountain bikes.

The park is run by the city and the Three Rivers Park District. Its jumps, rocks, rollers and pump track are the first off-road bike park in the western suburbs, with a handful of similar parks in Minneapolis. Taft Park is also accessible by bicycle, just off the Nine Mile Creek trail.

Rainy weather closed the park Thursday, after wet weather earlier this month pushed the opening back a week. The park will be closed any time it is too muddy, to prevent the paths and earthen features from breaking down.