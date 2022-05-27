Richfield High School was closed Friday after administrators saw a photo on social media of a Richfield student holding what looked like a gun with the caption, "We're on our way."

The school principal contacted police Friday morning after seeing the photo, according to a news release from the Richfield Police Department. They decided to close the school and police officers were stationed there.

At 8 a.m., the 17-year-old student voluntarily came to the school with a parent and met with investigators. Investigators learned the photo was taken in March, the gun was fake and someone else had added the caption and circulated the photo on social media, the news release said.

The family let investigators into their home to take custody of the fake firearm, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation though police don't believe there are any risks to the community.