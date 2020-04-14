The maintenance manager of a Richfield church was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting a girl on its premises several years ago.

Ramo Zejnilovic, 61, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree sexual assault.

He was listed as the maintenance manager for the House of Prayer Lutheran Church, according to its website. It's unclear how long he had worked at the church.

Zejnilovic declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday. He did not have an attorney.

"Mr. Zejnilovic has been suspended and we are cooperating with the authorities," said Ben Sandin, the church's senior pastor.

According to the complaint: A teenage girl told an adult in 2018 that Zejnilovic assaulted her at the church in about 2015 when she was 11.

The girl told an investigator that she was playing on a children's slide and jungle gym inside a church playroom when she got stuck.

Zejnilovic allegedly walked over to the girl as if to help her but instead put his hands down her pants and underwear, the charges said.

He allegedly touched her genitals until she pushed his hand away and was able to free herself from the slide.

"Victim did not tell anyone about the incident because she was embarrassed and afraid nobody would believe her," according to the complaint.

Zejnilovic was charged via summons, meaning he will be allowed to turn himself into authorities at a future date.

CHAO XIONG