In 1966, a young black man named Gary Duncan was defusing a potential fight between white and black teenagers outside a newly integrated school near New Orleans when he touched an arm of one of the white boys, who recoiled. The police later arrested Duncan on a charge of battery. His request for a jury trial was denied, and he was sentenced to 60 days in prison and fined $150.

Duncan and his mother asked a young white civil rights lawyer, Richard Sobol, to represent him. Sobol fought the case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a landmark 1968 decision, the court ruled for Duncan and established the right to a jury trial in state criminal cases. The ruling was a major victory for the civil rights movement and for Sobol, who was 29 and just beginning his legal career.

Over the next half-century, he would file scores of challenges involving racial and sexual discrimination in employment, education, voting and housing. He became one of the nation's busiest and most successful — if unsung — champions of civil rights.

Sobol died March 24 at his home in Sebastopol, Calif., at 82.

He took on a wide range of civil rights cases, often at great personal risk and under threat of violence. In the Duncan case, he was thrown in jail on bogus charges. His release was an important win for civil rights lawyers across the South.

Sobol made particularly effective use of the new Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibited racial discrimination in employment.

In a major lawsuit against a paper mill in Bogalusa, La., he successfully argued that the use of tests in hiring and the use of seniority in promotions violated the Civil Rights Act.

Sobol often said that his greatest defeat was his failure to convince the Supreme Court in 1972 that juries should be required to reach unanimous decisions. The court revisited the issue recently and, in a triumph that he did not live to see, ruled that jury decisions involving serious crimes had to be unanimous.

Sobol practiced primarily in Louisiana and Washington, D.C. But he preferred working in the trenches in Louisiana than on antitrust cases for the white shoe firm in Washington that employed him. In a description of his early career — which he wrote as a chapter for "Voices of Civil Rights Lawyers" (2017) — he said that most of his work in Washington "never came to anything, certainly not to anything one could be proud of."

By contrast, he wrote, within 10 days of arriving in Louisiana in 1965, he won a school desegregation case that allowed black children to attend white schools. "I saw the impact one lawyer, familiar with federal litigation practice, could have," he wrote.

And across the decades he made a difference in scores of cases, big and small. "He devoted his life to seeing that justice was done," said George Cooper, a retired professor from Columbia Law School, who met Sobol in the early 1960s.

"He was one of the legions of young lawyers who went South in the 1960s to help with the civil rights movement," Cooper said. "But unlike so many others, he stayed on the ground and saw it through. In the process, he won notable cases but also gave a whole segment of the population a chance for justice that they might not have had otherwise."

Gary Duncan, the black man in the Supreme Court case, now 72, said in a phone interview that despite all of his activities, Sobol remained a friend. "He was going all over the state of Louisiana," Duncan said. "He was put in jail, and they threatened him with his life. But that never did stop him. And he never said he didn't have time for me."

Richard Barry Sobol was born May 29, 1937, in Manhattan.