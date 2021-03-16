PITINO'S GOPHERS CAREER

Year Overall Conference Postseason

2013-2014 25-13 8-10 NIT Champions

2014-2015 18-15 6-12 —

2015-2016 8-23 2-16 —

2016-2017 24-10 11-7 NCAA Round of 64

2017-2018 15-17 4-14 —

2018-2019 22-14 9-11 NCAA Round of 32

2019-2020 15-16 8-12 —

2020-2021 14-15 6-14 —

Totals 141-123 54-96