PITINO'S GOPHERS CAREER
Year Overall Conference Postseason
2013-2014 25-13 8-10 NIT Champions
2014-2015 18-15 6-12 —
2015-2016 8-23 2-16 —
2016-2017 24-10 11-7 NCAA Round of 64
2017-2018 15-17 4-14 —
2018-2019 22-14 9-11 NCAA Round of 32
2019-2020 15-16 8-12 —
2020-2021 14-15 6-14 —
Totals 141-123 54-96
