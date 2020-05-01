The Gophers men’s basketball team’s newest recruit, Rice transfer Drew Peterson, announced Friday he was reopening his recruitment after committing to Richard Pitino earlier in the week.

Peterson, a 6-foot-8 sophomore guard, has two seasons of eligibility remaining, but would have to sit out next season under current NCAA rules.

The Illinois native would need to have a waiver granted to play for the Gophers in 2020-21, because the one-time transfer rule for immediate eligibility was unlikely to pass this month.

Peterson told the Star Tribune on Thursday that he was planning to file a waiver to be eligible to play, but his mind changed after speaking with his family recently.

“After discussing with my family, I am reopening my recruitment,” Peterson tweeted Friday. “Minnesota is still very much a possibility for me. I hope everyone understands the importance of making such a big life choice during these unprecedented times. Please respect my decision.”

Peterson, who averaged 11 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season at Rice, was one of three transfers to commit to the Gophers this spring. Drake center Liam Robbins and Western Michigan forward Brandon Johnson already signed to open the late recruiting period.

On Monday, Peterson said he spoke to Pitino about the possibility of having to sit out this season.

“If we can get me playing first year, we’re ready to go with that,” he said earlier. “If things don’t go well and I sit out a year, it’s good for development anyway.”

The Division I Board of Directors announced Thursday they recommended no changes be made to the current transfer process right now. Current NCAA rules require transfers in football, men’s and women’s basketball, hockey and baseball sit out one season before being eligible to play.

The one-time exception for transfers to play right away is expected to be voted on during the Division I Council’s meeting May 20.