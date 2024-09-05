Rich Homie Quan, the Atlanta rapper known for trap jams like 'Type of Way,' dies at 33

Quan was one of the biggest names in hip-hop in the mid-2010s. He released a slew of mixtapes before he broke through in 2013 with the infectious ''Type of Way.'' The song became such a success that several other rappers jumped on the remix, including Jeezy and Meek Mill. He maintained his momentum, appearing on a YG track with Jeezy and releasing the London on da Track-produced song ''Lifestyle'' through his Rich Gang rap collective that included Young Thug and Birdman.