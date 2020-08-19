Rich Hill spent a lot of time lobbying Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and pitching coach Wes Johnson to return to the mound, and he’ll finally get that chance tonight.
The 40-year-old lefthander will start against the Brewers at Target Field (7:10 p.m., FSN) on the heels of the Twins’ 4-3, 12-inning victory Tuesday.
Hill threw 60 pitches against Twins extra players at CHS Field in St. Paul on Friday to get ready for his second start of the season. He shut out St. Louis on two hits for five innings in his Twins debut July 29, felt fatigue in his left shoulder a day later, and hasn’t pitched since.
Brett Anderson (0-2, 4.91 ERA) starts for the Brewers.
BREWERS
Ryan Braun, RF
Christian Yelich, LF
Keston Hiura, DH
Jedd Gyorko, 3B
Avisail Garcia, CF
Manny Pina, C
Justin Smoak, 1B
Luis Urias, 2B
Orlando Arcia, SS
La Velle E. Neal III has covered baseball for the Star Tribune since 1998 (the post-Knoblauch era). Born and raised in Chicago, he grew up following the White Sox and hating the Cubs. He attended both the University of Illinois and Illinois-Chicago and began his baseball writing career at the Kansas City Star. He can be heard occasionally on KFAN radio, lending his great baseball mind to Paul Allen and other hosts.
Phil Miller covered three seasons of Twins baseball, but that was at a different ballpark for a different newspaper. Now Miller returns to the baseball beat after joining the Star Tribune as the Gopher football writer in 2010, and he won't miss the dingy dome for a minute. In addition to the Twins and Gophers, Miller covered the Utah Jazz and the NBA for six years at The Salt Lake Tribune.