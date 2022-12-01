LEWISBURG, Pa. — Xander Rice had 20 points in Bucknell's 89-65 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Wednesday night.
Rice was 6 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Bison (5-3). Alex Timmerman scored 14 points and added 14 rebounds. Josh Adoh recorded 12 points and was 5 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line.
Josh Cohen finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Red Flash (2-6). Brad McCabe added 12 points and Landon Moore had eight points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
