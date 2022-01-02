LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Jabari Rice had 15 points and nine rebounds as New Mexico State won its seventh straight game, defeating Chicago State 78-61 in its Western Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.
Teddy Allen and Marchelus Avery both scored 11 for the Aggies (12-2).
Jahsean Corbett scored a season-high 26 points for the Cougars (4-11, 0-2), whose losing streak reached four games. Brandon Betson scored a season-high 23 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: Rodgers, Packers could get last laugh in Zimmer-Spielman-Cousins Era of Vikings football
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: Rodgers, Packers could get last laugh in Zimmer-Spielman-Cousins Era of Vikings football
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Milwaukee plays Detroit, looks for 4th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (5-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (24-13, third in the Eastern Conference)
Sports
No. 6 Baylor tops No. 8 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl; Corral hurt
A Sugar Bowl showdown against Mississippi and coach Lane Kiffin's explosive, Southeastern Conference-leading offense provided a high-profile platform for Baylor to validate its old-school formula of ball control and aggressive defense.
Sports
Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win
Viktor Arvidsson tied a career high with four points and accomplished something that hasn't happened for a Los Angeles Kings player in 31 years — a goal 12 seconds into a game.
Sports
Canucks score 3 in third period to topple Kraken 5-2
After a day full of obstacles — including traveling the morning of the game and a series of false positive COVID-19 tests — the Vancouver Canucks savored getting the best of their new Pacific Northwest rivals again.
Sports
Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz
Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.