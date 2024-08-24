Rhys Hoskins hits 3-run homer, drives in 4 as Brewers beat Athletics 11-3

The Brewers, who have won seven of nine, sent nine batters to the plate in the second to take a 5-1 lead. Hoskins, who entered the game hitless in his last 21 at-bats, put Milwaukee in front with a three-run blast after Willy Adames and Gary Sánchez led off the inning with singles. On the next pitch, Ortiz homered to left-center. Andruw Monasterio later added the fifth run, scoring from first on a single by Jackson Chourio that went under the glove of A's left fielder Miguel Andujar.