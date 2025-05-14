Rhys Hoskins has four hits, drives in five runs for Brewers in 9-5 victory over Guardians

CLEVELAND —
Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in five runs, Jake Bauers had two RBIs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cleveland Guardians 9-5 to avoid a series sweep on Wednesday.
Hoskins' single in the three-run sixth plated William Contreras with the go-ahead score and his two-run homer in the seventh made it 7-2. He drove in two more in the ninth with a single for his fourth hit of the afternoon.
Bauers doubled in a run in the second and singled home Brice Turang in the sixth. The Brewers went 2-4 on a trip through Tampa Bay and Cleveland.
Logan Henderson (2-0) pitched five innings, allowing two runs while striking out seven in his second start in the majors. The right-hander gave up a solo home run to Kyle Manzardo in the second.
José Ramírez hit a three-run homer off Jared Koenig in the eighth, pulling the Guardians within 7-5. Nolan Jones had a pair of hits and an RBI for Cleveland, which has won 22 of 34 games since April 8.
Tim Herrin (3-1) gave up two runs and recorded one out for the loss.
Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana was placed on the injured list with shoulder impingement before the game. Pitcher Tobias Myers was recalled from Triple-A Nashville, but did not join the team.