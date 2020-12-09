SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Matt Wisler agreed to a $1.15 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
He became a free agent last week when the Minnesota Twins failed to offer him a contract for next year.
The 28-year-old Wisler went 0-1 with a 1.07 ERA and one save over 18 outings with four starts covering 25 1/3 innings for Minnesota. This will mark his second stint in the NL West after spending part of the 2019 season with the Padres.
San Francisco went 29-31 under new manager Gabe Kapler, missing a playoff berth on the season's final day with a 5-4 loss to playoff-bound San Diego.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Michigan cancels Ohio State showdown, citing COVID-19 cases
Citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases in its program, Michigan canceled its annual showdown with Ohio State on Tuesday as college football lurches toward the end of the season without one of its cornerstone rivalry games.
Gophers
Wilson scores 15 to lead Longwood past NC A&T 77-60
Christian Wilson had 15 points as Longwood topped NC A&T 77-60 on Tuesday night.
Gophers
Tide, Irish, Tigers, Buckeyes hold steady atop CFP rankings
For the third straight week, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.The…
Gophers
Lewis lifts VMI over Greensboro 100-65
Myles Lewis recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry VMI to a 100-65 win over Greensboro on Tuesday.
Gophers
Collins scores 18 to lift South Florida past Stetson 73-62
David Collins posted 18 points and nine rebounds as South Florida defeated Stetson 73-62 on Tuesday.